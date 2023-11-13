Camden National Bank Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 132,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,813. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.