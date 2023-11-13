Camden National Bank Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,563. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average is $179.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

