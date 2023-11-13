Camden National Bank Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.35. 186,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,660. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

