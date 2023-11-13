Camden National Bank Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. 447,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,712. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

