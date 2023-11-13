Camden National Bank Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.22.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Accenture stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.81. 310,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,838. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day moving average of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.