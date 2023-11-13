Camden National Bank Has $9.07 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.34. 116,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

