Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 292,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

