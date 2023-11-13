Camden National Bank Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $441.75. 707,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.01 and its 200 day moving average is $436.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $341.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

