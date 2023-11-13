Camden National Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 744,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

