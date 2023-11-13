Camden National Bank Sells 182 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.08. 2,330,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,817. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

