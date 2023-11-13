Camden National Bank Sells 201 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,016,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.88. 7,082,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,093,965. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $112.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.