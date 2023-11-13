Camden National Bank Sells 3,052 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 282,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in TC Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 49,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. 478,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,540. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

