Camden National Bank Sells 484 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.69. 5,253,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,994,193. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.