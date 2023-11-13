Camden National Bank Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $73.92. 3,684,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

