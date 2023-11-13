Camden National Bank Sells 860 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 359,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

