Camden National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,126. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

