Camden National Bank Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Camden National Bank owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,548,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,271. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $142.73.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

