Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.56

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 372891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

