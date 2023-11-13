Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$68.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$68.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.45.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 0.6 %

Cameco Announces Dividend

Cameco stock opened at C$58.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market cap of C$25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$59.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.