Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 15,850 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $81,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $169.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.