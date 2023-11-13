Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,058 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of American Express worth $131,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $397,678,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in American Express by 27.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Express by 73.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

