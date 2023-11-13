Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.41% of SBA Communications worth $102,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications stock opened at $218.99 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

