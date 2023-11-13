Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $143.85 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 326,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $143,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

