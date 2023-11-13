Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $74.34 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Exelon worth $74,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

