Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 117,581 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $75,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

