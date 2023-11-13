Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 13,267 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $93,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $680.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.86 and its 200 day moving average is $627.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

