Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 42,837 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Hershey worth $86,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Hershey Stock Up 0.0 %

Hershey stock opened at $191.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

