Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 645,350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 233.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,350 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $78,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 95.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $91.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

