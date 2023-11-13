Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 90,200 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Exelon worth $74,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 62.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Exelon by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Exelon by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,839,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,930,000 after acquiring an additional 152,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

