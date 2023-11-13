Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Xcel Energy worth $81,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

XEL opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

