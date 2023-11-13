Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 15,500 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,890,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $117,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

KRC opened at $28.50 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

