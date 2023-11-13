Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 94,265 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 94,265 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Illumina worth $74,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 0.6 %

ILMN opened at $97.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $243.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

