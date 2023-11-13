CB Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

