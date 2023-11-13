CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.36% of CBRE Group worth $90,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.