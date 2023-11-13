Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. 101,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

