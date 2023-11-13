CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CX

CEMEX Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CX opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CEMEX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in CEMEX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,534,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CEMEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after acquiring an additional 832,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 59.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,131 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.