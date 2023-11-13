Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE CG opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$10.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

