CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$155.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$154.18.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
