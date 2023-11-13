CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$155.00 at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.18.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIB.A

CGI Price Performance

CGI Company Profile

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$137.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.16. The company has a market cap of C$28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86. CGI has a twelve month low of C$110.00 and a twelve month high of C$142.31.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.