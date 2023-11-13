CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$155.00 at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIB.A
CGI Price Performance
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Average Calculator
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.