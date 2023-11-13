Chesapeake Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of CHK traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.83. 208,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

