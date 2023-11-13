Chesapeake Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 91,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

