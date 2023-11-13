Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $86.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.