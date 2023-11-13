Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance
CPK opened at $86.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $132.91.
Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Utilities
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.