Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.85. 2,382,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,067. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

