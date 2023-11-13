CIBC Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$16.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.47.

TSE NVA opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.89. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.21.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

