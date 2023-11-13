CIBC Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$73.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$73.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.86.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$67.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$47.60 and a 1 year high of C$71.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.49.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

