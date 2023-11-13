CIBC Trims American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price to C$0.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
