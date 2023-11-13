Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $533.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.16. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $534.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

