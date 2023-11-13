Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

