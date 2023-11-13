Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In other 2U news, insider Aaron Mccullough purchased 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,365.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

