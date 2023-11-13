Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $584,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,454,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,828,000 after acquiring an additional 544,855 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,307,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,398,000 after purchasing an additional 433,177 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 127.1% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 178,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

